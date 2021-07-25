Man charged after car gets stuck in sand in Stonehaven By Lauren Robertson July 25, 2021, 2:32 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm A man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences. A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged incident in Stonehaven. Police say he has been charged in connection “with a number of road traffic offences”. The alleged incident took place in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven. An investigation was launched after a car became stuck in sand. The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday, July 23. A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences, following an incident in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven. “Inquiries were carried out by officers after a car became stuck in the sand.” The man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, July 26. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.