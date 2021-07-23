Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who had sex with underage girls jailed for three years

By Dave Finlay
July 23, 2021, 10:50 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Blair Thomson leaving the High Court in Aberdeen.
A sex offender who had intercourse with two underage girls and sent indecent communications to youngsters was jailed for three years today.

A judge rejected a plea to spare Blair Thomson, 23, a jail sentence following his sex crimes against children.

Lord Harrower told Thomson that he had come to the conclusion that there was no alternative to a custodial sentence, having regard to his offending as a whole and particularly the charges of having sex with the girls.

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh that there had been a pattern of indecent communication with younger girls and added: “It is appropriate to describe this pattern of behaviour as a form of grooming.”

He told Thomson, who was assessed as posing a medium risk of sexual re-offending, that he would also be supervised under an extended sentence for a further two year period.

Thomson, formerly of Northfield Place, in Aberdeen, was told that he would be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing.

He began his offending in 2014 and the crimes committed in his home city continued until 2019.

Thomson was acquitted of a rape allegation at an earlier trial but was convicted of having unlawful intercourse with a 15-year girl in 2017 he met through social media. He also had sex with a 13-year-old girl at his home in 2019. He was also convicted of five offences of indecent communication.

Defence counsel David Moggach argued that Thomson could be dealt with by the imposition of a non-custodial sentence, such as a community payback order.

Mr Moggach said that Thomson was hopeful that he could secure employment and knew that if he breached such an order he could face imprisonment.

