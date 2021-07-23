Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
DNA evidence snares thief who smashed way into city centre hairdresser

By Danny McKay
July 23, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Colin West leaving court.
Colin West leaving court.

Cops used DNA evidence to snare a thief who smashed his way into a city centre hairdresser.

Colin West used a brick to smash a glass panel in the front door of Demilo on Little Belmont Street and ransacked the premises, rummaging through drawers and cupboards.

The 51-year-old stole an iPhone and a pair of scissors.

But police managed to trace West after blood swabs taken from the scene provided a DNA profile matching him.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened overnight between October 23 and 24 last year.

Drawers and cupboards all ‘pulled open’

She said when a member of staff arrived at the premises on October 24 they realised there had been a break-in.

She said: “She saw a glass panel in the front door was smashed. A brick was lying on the floor near the smashed panel.

Demilo hairdressers on Little Belmont Street in Aberdeen

“Inside, all the drawers and cupboards had been pulled open. The locus was in an untidy state.”

Police were contacted and it was discovered an iPhone and pair of scissors had been stolen, with a further pair being broken.

West had ‘no memory’ of break-in

Ms Kerr said: “The stolen scissors were recovered from the courtyard of a nearby pub.

“The cost of the damage to the property was £450 and the value of the stolen property was £600, of which £300 was recovered.”

The fiscal added: “Blood swabs recovered from the locus were analysed and a DNA profile matching the accused was discovered.”

He was later arrested and, in interview, claimed he had “no memory” of the events that day.

West, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft by housebreaking.

Defence solicitor Iain Hingston said court-ordered social work reports on his client were “really very positive”, adding West had managed to stay out of trouble for 11 years.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed West a curfew, ordering him to remind within his address between 7pm and 7am daily until June 18 next year.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.