Clothes shop boss Dorothy Jack cleared of selling knock-off goods

A businesswoman today spoke of her “sheer relief” after being cleared of knowingly selling counterfeit designer gear at her two north-east clothes stores.

Trading standards officers claimed sandals, purses and handbags on sale at Dorothy Jack’s shops in Peterhead and Keith broke the trademarks of big-name fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Gucci and Kipling.

Speaking after a sheriff cleared her of all charges, the 59-year-old said it has been “two-and-a-half years of absolute misery”.

Dorothy’s stores were visited by trading standards officials in March 2019 and they believed VK sandals on sale closely resembled those made by designer brand Michael Kors.

They also claimed bags on sale in the shops resembled those by the American fashion designer, as well as other designer brands Gucci and Kipling.

The sandals were seized and Dorothy was later interviewed by trading standards officers.

‘My business is my life’

She told them the goods had been bought from suppliers in Manchester.

She said she had “no reason” to believe there was anything amiss with the goods.

The sandals in question were on sale for £18, suggesting, the court heard, there was no intention to pass them off as the much-dearer Michael Kors equivalent.

Dorothy told the court she had been assured by her suppliers there was no issues with the goods, that some were their “own design” and “everything was kosher in that respect”.

“There’s no way I would be taking in goods that were counterfeit, that’s for sure,” she added. “They weren’t branded, they were just lookey-likey. I never thought I was doing anything wrong. I took the word of my suppliers in good faith.

“I would never have touched them with a bargepole if I’d known it was a problem.

“I am totally genuine and a reputable businessperson. I would never jeopardise my business for three accessory items and my ladies would be horrified if I had. My business is my life.”

‘I can breathe a sigh of relief now’

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov cleared Dorothy, of Reidhaven Square, Keith, of all three charges, saying she did not have “the intent to commit the offences”.

She added: “I find the evidence given by Miss Jack to be credible and reliable. I think she is entitled to rely on what she was told by her suppliers.”

Dorothy said she was pleased the case has finally concluded and described the last two-and-a-half years as “a living hell”.

She said: “I am just glad the verdict came out the way it should have.

“This has been a living hell. I don’t even have as much as a parking ticket and have never been in a court before.

“I was so nervous. It really had been an awful, awful time and I can breathe a sigh of relief now. I never doubted myself or I would have pleaded guilty in the first place.”