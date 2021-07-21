Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man’s vile abuse to ex-wife after finding out she’d joined dating website

By Kathryn Wylie
July 21, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Mario de Stefano leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A divorced dad subjected his estranged wife to a barrage of disgusting messages after discovering she’d joined a dating website.

Mario de Stefano, 55, sent the mother of his three children hundreds of abusive, derogatory and menacing texts – including 91 on Christmas Day alone.

Although their 23-year marriage had ended a year earlier, it wasn’t until he realised she had joined a dating website that he began his torrent of abuse via Whatsapp.

A barrage of abuse on Christmas Day

He admitted sending the abusive messages and was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said: “The messages were sent via Whatsapp and on December 25 he sent 91 messages between 9.06pm and 22.45pm.

“These messages arrived in batches in a mixture of English and Italian. All were abusive in nature and contained swear words in both languages.”

The vile insults included him branding her a “bitch in heat” and wishing she’d “die of Aids”.

“He then targeted the abuse towards his daughter,” Mr Middleton added. “It was due to these comments about their daughter that the complainer contacted the police.”

‘Now accepts marriage is over’

De Stefano was taken into custody by police in Glasgow, where he now lives.

His defence agent David Sutherland said his client was now “ashamed” of his behaviour.

“He seemed clearly unable to accept the end of the relationship,” he said. “He now accepts the marriage is over and there’s no prospect of rekindling it.

“He expressed regret over the matter. He says his wife didn’t deserve the fairly appalling manner in which he behaved towards her.”

No previous trouble with the law

Sheriff William Summers told the accused his “appalling course of conduct must have been distressing” for the family in question.

“But I recognise you have never been in trouble before so I am prepared to deal with this by way of a fine,” he added.

De Stefano, formerly of Oldmeldrum and now of Shettlestone Road in Glasgow, was fined £940 and made subject to a non-harassment order for the next three years.

