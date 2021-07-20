Victorian shelter at Aberdeen beach given Pride flag makeover by young job-seekers

Visitors to Aberdeen beach during the recent sunny spell may have spotted some colourful changes along the promenade.

A prominent seafront shelter dating back decades has now been brightened up with a striking Pride flag makeover by a group of young job-seekers.

The building is the last remnant of the Beach Baths, which took pride of place along the shore from 1896 until 1972.

The Aberdeen Foyer charity, which works with the Prince’s Trust and North East Scotland College (Nescol) to help get young people into work, carried out the vivid revamp to promote inclusivity.

A team of young people aged from 16 to 25 began the project by raising £250 to buy supplies.

Making sure they earned every penny, between them they walked 545 miles – the distance from Aberdeen to London – over seven days.

Youngsters praised for pro-diversity paintwork

Armed with the necessary equipment, and with buckets of paint donated by the council, they set to work improving the unloved space over eight days.

Team leader Nicky Donelan said: “The beach shelter really did need a revamp, and we were really glad to get involved ad make a positive difference.

“During the development stage, Pride month was in full swing and we thought what better way to inject some colour, and promote equality and diversity in our community, than the pride flag.

“The team have a done an excellent job, it has been a truly collaborative effort.”

Unexpected help

As the project was well under way, a former member of a similar team passed by and offered to lend a hand.

Cally Jeffrey and brother Nico helped paint “Aberdeen” in huge letters on the back wall.

Soon after that, two American girls travelling Scotland volunteered their time too and ended up adding the Pride flag borders which now line the shelter.

Nicky and a previous Prince’s Trust Team painted the site around four years ago, and have also brought the four windbreakers at the beach’s north end back to life.

The 12-week employability and personal development programme the group was taking part in brings people across the city and shire together to gain new skills and qualifications.

All participants gain nationally recognised qualifications as they prepare to take their next steps into training, education, or employment.

If you or anyone you know would like to take part in the charity programme, you can contact Aberdeen Foyer directly. The next programme is in September.

