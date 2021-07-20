Former Dons star Shay Logan in the dock accused of drink-driving

Former Aberdeen FC star Shay Logan has appeared in court today accused of dangerous driving while more than triple the legal alcohol limit.

Logan, whose contract with the Dons expired this summer, was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges of dangerous driving and drink driving.

The 33-year-old is accused of driving dangerously on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road on June 25.

It is alleged he drove in excess of the speed limit, braked harshly, straddled two lanes at a roundabout, repeatedly lost control of the vehicle, narrowly avoiding colliding with kerbs and swerving between lanes.

No previous convictions

He is also accused of driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Logan, of Denview Wynd, Kingswells, pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Defence agent Peter Malone said Logan appeared with no previous convictions.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson bailed the defender, who is without a club following a loan spell at Hearts at the end of last season, and fixed a pre-trial hearing for February.

Logan, who left Pittodrie at the end of last season, launched his own plumbing and heating business in July 2020 after qualifying as a gas engineer.