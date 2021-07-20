Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dons star Shay Logan in the dock accused of drink-driving

By Danny McKay
July 20, 2021, 11:40 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Shay Logan arrives at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges of dangerous driving and drink driving
Former Aberdeen FC star Shay Logan has appeared in court today accused of dangerous driving while more than triple the legal alcohol limit.

Logan, whose contract with the Dons expired this summer, was in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges of dangerous driving and drink driving.

The 33-year-old is accused of driving dangerously on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road on June 25.

It is alleged he drove in excess of the speed limit, braked harshly, straddled two lanes at a roundabout, repeatedly lost control of the vehicle, narrowly avoiding colliding with kerbs and swerving between lanes.

No previous convictions

He is also accused of driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Logan, of Denview Wynd, Kingswells, pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Defence agent Peter Malone said Logan appeared with no previous convictions.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson bailed the defender, who is without a club following a loan spell at Hearts at the end of last season, and fixed a pre-trial hearing for February.

Logan, who left Pittodrie at the end of last season, launched his own plumbing and heating business in July 2020 after qualifying as a gas engineer.

