Man and woman arrested following reported assault at Aberdeenshire nursery By Craig Munro July 19, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm Officers have arrested a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place earlier this month at a nursery in Aberdeenshire. The incident reportedly took place between Friday July 9 and Wednesday July 14. Police confirmed they had arrested and charged a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in connection with the offence. No court date has yet been set, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.