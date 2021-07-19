Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kincardine Castle and Estate to have new ownership for first time in over 40 years

By Kirstin Tait
July 19, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Kincardine Castle. Kincardine O'Neil, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Etiom Events.
Ownership of a Royal Deeside castle and estate is to be passed on for the first time in over 40 years.

Current owners of Kincardine Castle and Estate Andrew and Nicky Bradford today announced that they would be passing over the reins to the next generation of their family.

The couple said in an online statement that it would be “hard to let go” of their castle in Kincardine O’Neil, Aberdeenshire, but realise that they must to ensure future generations can “acquire the same enthusiasm about this very special place”.

Andrew Bradford on the Kincardine Estate. Picture by Darrell Benns.

It means that Andrew and Nicky’s son Edward, wife Rosa and their children will move into the castle at the end of the month to take on the management of the estate.

Reminiscing, the couple posted to Facebook: “Dear friends, after 40+ years at the helm it is time for us to hand over the castle and estate to the next generation of our family.

“At the end of the month our son Edward, his wife Rose and their children will move into Kincardine Castle and take on the management of the estate.

“I’m sure you all appreciate that it takes a high degree of passion to tackle the continual challenges presented by the castle and estate. After such a long time it is hard to let go, however we must if future generations are to acquire that same enthusiasm about this very special place.

Kincardine Castle Picture. Supplied by Kincardine Castle.

“During our time here we have always regarded ourselves not simply as owners but as stewards, responsible for the trust placed in us by previous generations to improve the estate for those who will follow and always having an awareness of how (within the constraints of keeping the estate viable) our activities can support the wider community.

“It has been a huge privilege to have done this for so long, but also an enormous responsibility.

“This changing-of-the-guard is an opportunity to express our profound thanks to those who have lived and worked with us on the estate through thick and thin, to the kind people of ‘Kinker’ and to all of you from all over the world who have come to stay at the castle and supported our hospitality and tourism businesses over the years. With very best wishes, Andrew and Nicky Bradford.”

Nicky Bradford, right, attending the Deeside Committee lunch at the Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Jim Irvine.

An outdoor theatre is just one of the events announced at the castle this summer as it stages a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera HMS Pinafore.

After the show was cancelled in light of Covid-19 restrictions, the continually improving situation in Aberdeenshire means a reduced cast playing all the parts between them on a specially-made nautical set can go ahead.

Performed by renowned touring company Illyria, the live performance will take place on Friday August 20 at 7pm, with gates opening at 5.30pm for picnics.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.