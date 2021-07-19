Thug robbed partially-sighted, wheelchair-bound man at knifepoint

An error occurred. Please try again.

A thug robbed a partially-sighted, wheelchair-bound man in his own home, then tried to escape from custody at hospital.

Matthew Duncan barged his way into the man’s home in Aberdeen city centre and threatened him and a female helper with the blade.

The 24-year-old demanded cash and searched through cupboards, and even a jacket hanging on the man’s wheelchair.

He ultimately fled with bank cards, a £10 note, medication tobacco, and 15 cans of Tennent’s Lager

But after being traced and arrested, Duncan ended up being taken to hospital, where he kicked a nurse and tried to run away from officers.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said the complainer requires daily assistance from carers and friends, and that a female friend had been staying with him for a few days at the time, to help him and keep him company.

Ms MacVicar said the pair were in the living room at 9.45am on May 22, with the man asleep on the sofa when the buzzer sounded.

The woman assumed it was the man’s prescription delivery so buzzed them in, but opened the door to see Duncan, who “barged past her” towards the living room.

‘You have money. If you don’t, I will stab you’

When she told Duncan the man wasn’t seeing visitors, Duncan, who was holding a knife, pointed it at her and said: “That doesn’t matter.”

He added: “It will be alright, you won’t get hurt, as long as you do what I say.”

Duncan demanded the man’s bank card and told the woman to take him to the bank to withdraw cash.

Duncan then rummaged through cupboards and shouted at the man: “You have money. Take me to the bank. You have money. If you don’t, I will stab you.”

He then searched the pockets of the man’s jacket, which was hanging from his wheelchair, took out a wallet and removed two bank cards and a £10 note.

After searching further cupboards and demanding they go to the bank with him, Duncan left, taking with him the bank cards and cash, medication, tobacco and a box of 15 cans of Tenants lager.

He was traced and arrested later the same day and kept in custody.

Duncan kicked a nurse and tried to flee from cops

On May 24 he told officers he had consumed a package of crack cocaine and heroin, which he believed had burst in his stomach, and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

At the hospital, the handcuffs were removed to conduct an ECG test.

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused immediately pushed past the police officers and kicked a nurse on her leg.

“He then ran away into the accident and emergency department. He was apprehended by police shortly after.”

Duncan, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault and robbery, possession of a knife, and assaulting a nurse.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence for reports until next month.

Defence agent Tony Burgess reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.