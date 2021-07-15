Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Lochdown’: Clarkson, May and Hammond tease fans with trailer bringing The Grand Tour to Scotland

By Daniel Boal
July 15, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond outside Inverness Castle on their last trip to Scotland with The Grand Tour
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond outside Inverness Castle on their last trip to Scotland with The Grand Tour

Having spotted petrolhead presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May filming in the Highlands last year, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out when The Grand Tour’s next series will air.

From causing chaos on the streets of Edinburgh to finding themselves homeless in the Highlands after a series of escapades, the new trailer released by Amazon Prime gives fans a glimpse into the iconic trio’s car-related mischief.

Celebrating the great muscle cars of the 70s, the cars will be put through their paces on the track and through a series of challenges, one of which will involve a homemade floating bridge and the Hebridean Sea.

Having been filmed during 2020 and subject to Covid restrictions, the former Top Gear presenters have dubbed this season ‘Lochdown’ in reference to both the global pandemic and Loch Ness.

Starting in the capital, the trio will make their way across the country, stopping off at picturesque spots before boarding their cars onto a ferry to finish their adventure in North Uist.

Making its way to screens on July 30, Amazon Prime Video has announced ‘Lochdown’ as the third feature-length special to feature in The Grand Tour’s fourth season.

“The most beautiful drive we have ever done”

Even though the trio are on home turf and far away from the usual sights of Cambodia or Vietnam, James May promises that this feature-length special is “the most beautiful drive we have ever done.”

And, after watching the trailer for ourselves, it is hard to argue with him.

Having aired 38 episodes across three seasons between 2016 and 2019, production has changed format and the trio only come back together for special feature-length trips.

The first of them, “Seamen”, aired in December 2019, followed by the second “, A Massive Hunt” in December 2020.

Amazon has also expanded its deal with each of the motoring presenters to include a solo show.

May will present a show called Our Man in Japan, Clarkson has recently released Clarkson’s Farm, where he attempts to turn a profit at his sizable farm and Hammond is primed to host The Great Escapists.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.