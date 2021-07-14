Grab your sun cream! Met Office warns of soaring temperatures across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grab your sun cream! Met Office warns of soaring temperatures across the north and north-east

By Daniel Boal
July 14, 2021, 4:01 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
People enjoying the sun down at Aberdeen beach
Forecasters have advised people to take precautions when heading outside as temperatures soar to high 20s for the rest of the week in some parts of Scotland.

Due to high UV levels, people are being urged to make sure they have  plenty of sun cream on when they go out to enjoy the sun this week.

Officials from the Met Office have also advised that even though it may be cooler at higher altitudes such as the Cairngorms, UV levels will be higher than lowland areas.

In the Granite City, the weather promises to be very dry and stable with clear sunny skies.

The sunny weather is expected to peak on Sunday, with expected temperatures being around 23C.

Due to sea breezes, the climate may feel a bit cooler than temperature gauges would suggest, making it even more important that people take precautions when heading out into the sun.

Further north towards Inverness, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler but still in the high teens throughout the week and reaching low to mid-20s at the weekend.

The latest bout of warm weather is due to high pressure building in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing warm weather and clear skies.

Rest of Scotland

With forecasts suggesting that the east of Scotland will receive the best of the good weather, highs of 27C are expected in Dundee over the weekend.

Moving further west across the country, temperatures are thought to hit their peak in the high teens.

A forecaster for the Met Office added: “For the north-east of Scotland, the weather won’t change much throughout the week due to high-pressure building from the south-west.

“There will be plenty of sun and dry weather for people to look forward to, but we must advise that UV levels will be high, so protection is recommended.

“Sunday will be when the weather is at its hottest along the east coast; low clouds will, however, be in the sky the closer you’re to the north sea.

“It will be a touch cooler in the Cairngorms than other places nearby, and that will only increase the higher up you’re. But while temperatures may fall with an increase in altitude, UV levels will only rise, so precautions should be taken.”

Warning to not get carried away

The incoming mini heatwave has led to some local police officers warning people not to jump into any rivers or lochs with the hopes of cooling down.

Worrying that people could be hit by hidden dangers in open water and warning that cold water shock can be a killer.

Nithsdale police in an online statement said: “Please enjoy the warm weather, stay safe and act responsibly.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.