North-east man who stalked ex partner ordered to carry out unpaid work

A north-east man who sat on his ex partner’s driveway for hours and refused to leave has been handed unpaid work after he admitted stalking her.

Scott Campbell had been separated from the woman for six months when the offence took place.

He stalked her during a nine-day period from May 30 to June 9, 2019, turning up at her house – and at one point sitting in her driveway for hours.

Campbell, 49, who was also placed under a year’s social work supervision, has to take part in a domestic abuser’s programme and banned from contacting the woman for the next two years.

He turned up at her home when she was away

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told by defence solicitor Iain Maltman that Campbell had moved on and had got married.

At a previous hearing, the court was told that Cambell had been in a relationship with the woman for seven to eight years before they separated in November 2018.

But six months later, he turned up at her Elgin home while she was away.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir stated that the woman’s son telephoned her with the news.

The son was told that Campbell was not welcome and was asked to get him to leave, Mr Weir said.

Campbell let himself in to her house

The court then heard that, on June 8, Campbell returned and let himself in through her front door which was unlocked.

Mr Weir said: “She felt he was under the influence of alcohol and told him to leave.

“He removed all of his clothing and got into bed and tried to cuddle her.”

The court was told he asked her for sex, and she told him to leave. However, he remained in the house and at one point he approached her naked and tried to kiss her.

Mr Weir said: “She states she told him she was not interested. He became verbally aggressive and then fell asleep.”

The court heard when he woke up Campbell could not find his car keys and also accused his ex-partner of taking his phone.

He sat in driveway for hours

Mr Weir said that Campbell returned yet again a few hours later, but she quickly locked the door and told him to go away.

Campbell returned yet again later that evening.

This time he refused to leave and sat in the driveway for several hours.

The police were informed and Campbell was subsequently arrested at his house in Batchen Street, Forres.

Mr Maltman told the court that an alternative to prison could be imposed because Campbell had been of good behaviour since April last year because “he had reduced his drinking.”