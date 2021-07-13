Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east man who stalked ex partner ordered to carry out unpaid work

By David Love
July 13, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness Sheriff Court

A north-east man who sat on his ex partner’s driveway for hours and refused to leave has been handed unpaid work after he admitted stalking her.

Scott Campbell had been separated from the woman for six months when the offence took place.

He stalked her during a nine-day period from May 30 to June 9, 2019, turning up at her house – and at one point sitting in her driveway for hours.

Campbell, 49, who was also placed under a year’s social work supervision, has to take part in a domestic abuser’s programme and banned from contacting the woman for the next two years.

He turned up at her home when she was away

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told by defence solicitor Iain Maltman that Campbell had moved on and had got married.

At a previous hearing, the court was told that Cambell had been in a relationship with the woman for seven to eight years before they separated in November 2018.

But six months later, he turned up at her Elgin home while she was away.

Fiscal Depute Robert Weir stated that the woman’s son telephoned her with the news.

The son was told that Campbell was not welcome and was asked to get him to leave, Mr Weir said.

Campbell let himself in to her house

The court then heard that, on June 8, Campbell returned and let himself in through her front door which was unlocked.

Mr Weir said: “She felt he was under the influence of alcohol and told him to leave.

“He removed all of his clothing and got into bed and tried to cuddle her.”

The court was told he asked her for sex, and she told him to leave. However, he remained in the house and at one point he approached her naked and tried to kiss her.

Mr Weir said: “She states she told him she was not interested. He became verbally aggressive and then fell asleep.”

The court heard when he woke up Campbell could not find his car keys and also accused his ex-partner of taking his phone.

He sat in driveway for hours

Mr Weir said that Campbell returned yet again a few hours later, but she quickly locked the door and told him to go away.

Campbell returned yet again later that evening.

This time he refused to leave and sat in the driveway for several hours.

The police were informed and Campbell was subsequently arrested at his house in Batchen Street, Forres.

Mr Maltman told the court that an alternative to prison could be imposed because Campbell had been of good behaviour since April last year because “he had reduced his drinking.”

