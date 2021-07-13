Police launch search to track down missing 28-year-old man in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to help with their search for Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi in Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old who is known by his friends as “Nehe” was last seen in the Ashwood area of the city on July 9 at around 4pm.

Described as being 6ft tall with short black hair and brown eyes, he is understood to have been wearing a black jacket, black jeans and brown canvas shoes when he was last seen.

https://www.facebook.com/NorthEastPoliceDivision/photos/a.194069490655652/4652230234839533/

Officers are hoping that any information will help them to track him down and are asking people to contact them on either 101 or online quoting the reference number PS-20210712-3363.