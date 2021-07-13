Police launch search to track down missing 28-year-old man in Aberdeen By Daniel Boal July 13, 2021, 2:38 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm Police are looking for missing Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi Police are appealing for information to help with their search for Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi in Aberdeen. The 28-year-old who is known by his friends as “Nehe” was last seen in the Ashwood area of the city on July 9 at around 4pm. Described as being 6ft tall with short black hair and brown eyes, he is understood to have been wearing a black jacket, black jeans and brown canvas shoes when he was last seen. https://www.facebook.com/NorthEastPoliceDivision/photos/a.194069490655652/4652230234839533/ Officers are hoping that any information will help them to track him down and are asking people to contact them on either 101 or online quoting the reference number PS-20210712-3363. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.