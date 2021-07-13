Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with van in Aberdeen city centre

A 64-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a van in Aberdeen city centre this morning.

The pedestrian was involved in the incident on Bridge Street at its junction with Union Street at around 10.25am.

Ambulance and police were at the scene near the Trinity Centre where inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Police received report of a crash, involving a van and a pedestrian, on Bridge Street at its junction with Union Street in Aberdeen around 10.25am on Tuesday, 13 July, 2021.

“The 64-year-old male pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”