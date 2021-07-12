Man trapped onboard supply ship in Aberdeen Harbour sparked major emergency response

Emergency services scrambled to Aberdeen Harbour to rescue a man fell into a cleaning tank onboard a supply ship.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard teams were called to the harbour shortly after 4pm on Monday to help extract an injured crewman from the cleaning tank onboard PSV World Peridot vessel.

A coastguard spokeswoman confirmed a “gentleman was injured onboard the vessel in a confined space” and in need of assistance.

Fire crews were called into action to help extract the man from the vessel, anchored at the harbour.

Two fire crews and the aerial appliance from Central fire station were in attendance alongside the line rescue team and two fire engines from Altens.

Two fire appliances and the line rescue team from Lochgelly in Fife were also called to assist.

Aberdeen coastguard team are also on hand alongside two ambulance crews.

He was successfully lifted from the tank and taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg from the fall.