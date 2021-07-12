Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner sexually assaulted young girl in Aberdeen

By Danny McKay
July 12, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Gordon Hayward leaving court.
Gordon Hayward leaving court.

A pensioner has admitted carrying out a sickening sexual assault on a young girl in Aberdeen.

Gordon Hayward, 73, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the offence.

Hayward, who resides in Glasgow, has been banned from entering the city of Aberdeen, other than for court, while sentence was deferred for background reports

He had pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 by putting his hand under the child’s clothes and touching her.

Offence came to light ‘years later’

The offence took place at an address in the city on an occasion in 2015.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident lasted for between one and two minutes.

He added the child was initially left “confused” about what had happened due to her age, before quickly becoming upset.

The incident only came to light years later when the girl told her mother what happened and police were contacted.

Hayward made a ‘full admission’

During his police interview, Hayward made a “full admission”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentence on Hayward, of Ashgill Road, Glasgow,  for the preparation of a social work report and risk assessment.

The sheriff  bailed Hayward on conditions including that he not enter the city of Aberdeen other than for court.

Defence agent Chris Maitland reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

