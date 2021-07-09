Firefighters attend van fire on the A90 near Portlethen

Firefighters were called to the A90 after a van caught fire near Portlethen.

North-east firefighters were called to the north-east trunk road following reports of a van on fire on the evening of July 9.

Two fire appliances attended the scene, using one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

There were temporary lane closures in place while the fire was put out.

The fire was extinguished by around 10.15pm and the road was fully reopened.