The race is on to earn a starting-slot in Europe, warns Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass warned the race is on to earn a starting slot against BK Hacken in Europe.

The Dons begin their Uefa Europa Conference League campaign with a home clash against the Swedish side on Thursday July 22.

Glass insists every player now faces a battle to start the second qualifying round first leg at Pittodrie.

The Reds stepped up their preparation for the Euro opener with a 1-1 closed-door friendly draw with Championship side Inverness Caley Thistle at Cormack Park.

It is hoped 2,000 supporters will be at Pittodrie for the BK Hacken showdown – Glass’ first European tie as Aberdeen manager.

Glass said: “You will see the players really competing for places against Hacken.

“That is something we’ll push for anyway and the boys are getting fitter.

“You’ll see a different group reacting day on day from here until the Hacken game.”

BK Hacken moved off the foot of the Swedish Allsvenskan at the weekend with a 2-1 home defeat of AIK.

It was the first competitive match for new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, who took over the Gothenburg side at the start of the Swedish summer break.

Now nine games into their league campaign, BK Hacken also reached the Swedish Cup final only to lose in a penalty shoot-out to Hammarby.

Hacken are in action on Monday evening with a home Allsvenskan fixture against Kalmar FF and Glass will closely study footage of the game.

The Swedes will also face fourth-placed Norrkoping away on Sunday July 18, just four days before playing the Dons in the Granite City.

BK Hacken have bolstered their squad ahead of the Dons clash by signing Torino midfielder Samuel Gustafson on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old former Swedish under-21 international began his career at Hacken, but returned to the Gothenburg club after five years at Torino, where he also had loan spells at Perugia, Hellas Verona and Cremonese.

Varmt välkommen hem, Samuel! Läs mer om vårt senaste nyförvärv 👇 — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) July 9, 2021

While BK Hacken have racked up competitive action, the Dons will go into the Euro tie on the back of three pre-season friendlies.

Friendlies will get Aberdeen up to speed

They will follow up the draw with Inverness Caley Thistle with closed-door matches against Reading and St Johnstone on Friday July 16.

Glass insists the friendlies will be vital in getting the Dons up to speed for the Euro opener.

He said: “You can set things up as much as you want in pre-season, but opponents come and want to do something different.

“That is the challenge you need to be ready for.

“You have to find a way of imposing your style and your manner on the game.

“It is important that we feel that over the next couple of weeks.”

Aberdeen have traditionally prepared for Europe by travelling to a training camp and playing away friendlies.

In previous seasons, under former boss Derek McInnes and prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds had used training facilities in the Republic of Ireland.

They had also undergone pre-season friendly tours of Netherlands and Holland under previous manager Craig Brown.

This summer Glass opted to remain within the club’s bio-secure bubble at Cormack Park to minimise any threat of disruption by the coronavirus.

No glamour friendlies the right call?

All pre-season friendlies at the £13 million training complex are also closed to supporters, meaning the Red Army will not see the new-look squad in action until the BK Hacken tie.

Glass handed first-team debuts to summer signings Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Scott Brown and Jack Gurr in the friendly draw against Inverness.

Other Scottish clubs involved in Europe in the upcoming season have opted for training camps and glamour friendlies.

Premiership champions Rangers will play Premier League Arsenal and Brighton at home then Blackpool away, before a glamour match with Real Madrid at Ibrox on July 25.

Celtic travelled to a training camp in Wales and have friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Preston and Premier League West Ham.

Another club opting to train outwith Scotland is Hibs, who are at a camp in Cheshire and will face Stoke City away and Premier League Arsenal at home.

Aberdeen will face Scotland’s other European representative, Scottish Cup and League Cup winners St Johnstone, next week.

Glass insists the option to forgo travelling to a training camp and playing glamour friendlies is paying off.

He said: “The proof is in the pudding.

“Are you prepared for the start of the season?

“It can be more glamorous going away or with bigger games, but we have managed to control the environment.

“We’ve only scratched the surface (against Inverness Caley Thistle), but it’s coming together nicely.

“We’re happy with the decision to stay and I think it will prove to be right one.”