‘Rambling’ drug-driver pinned down police officer and tried to kiss her

A man who pinned a female officer to the ground and tried to kiss her will be sentenced next month.

Craig Scott was “rambling incoherently” under questioning by cops when he made a break for it and ran through his garden.

Officers gave chase and it was then he ran at the woman, knocking her off her feet.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told it took a number of officers to remove him.

Just hours earlier the 45-year-old had been visited by officers after concerned residents reported his car being driven erratically on the city’s Clifton Road.

Drug-driving the night before

Police traced the car to Scott’s home in Bucksburn, where he identified himself as the driver of the car and a breath test indicated he was positive for cannabis.

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station but he refused to give a blood sample and so was charged and released.

The following morning, on April 14 last year, police were called to his home again, this time after concerned neighbours called 999.

‘He began rambling incoherently’

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court: “He had returned to his address and when police spoke with the accused his behaviour was erratic.

“He began rambling incoherently.

“While speaking to them he opened the back door and fled on foot. He ran from the address.”

He said when a female police officer followed on foot through the garden he then “ran towards her and grabbed her by the body armour”.

Mr Middleton added: “He pushed her to the ground and made a motion towards her face in an attempt to kiss her.

“A number of officers had to remove him from her. He was arrested for police assault and taken to Kittybrewster.”

Sentencing and driving ban

Sheriff David Clapham said he had no alternative but to call for criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment “given the nature of the second charge” involving the police assault.

Scott, of Pitdourie Walk, was disqualified from driving meantime and will return to court for sentencing on Monday August 16.