Cruden Bay’s Luke Duncan, 7, makes first hole-in-one after taking up golf aged 4

By Alan Brown
July 6, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Luke Duncan, who recorded a hole-in-one at Cruden Bay.
Seven-year-old Luke Duncan didn’t take long to achieve his first hole-in-one.

Luke, who only started playing golf three years ago, aced the 102-yard ninth hole on the St Olaf course at Cruden Bay using a six-iron when partnered by his dad Stuart and brother Jake.

Port Erroll School pupil Luke and his brother Jake took up the sport after being encouraged by their dad and mum Mandy.

Luke even went to the driving range when he was still too young to join the club.

Stuart, a Cruden Bay member for more than 30 years, aced the same hole last year.

He said: “Luke plays at least twice a week.

“He enjoys attending the club’s coaching sessions run by the pro shop lads, who do a fantastic job putting on competitions.”

Junior Pennant final set

Defending champions Cruden Bay will face Portlethen in the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League final at Deeside on Sunday.

The two sides booked their place in the final, which will tee off at 1pm, after winning their respective leagues.

The next event is the Hector Dey and Murray Cup (under 14) at Deeside on Sunday, July 25.

Entries must be made to Gordon Murray before July 17.

