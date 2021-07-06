Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Going for gold: Care home residents training ahead of their own Scotland-wide Olympics

By Laura Paterson and Craig Munro
July 6, 2021, 8:22 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
87-year-old Elsie Connell packs the punches with Lee McAllister at Jesmond Care Home.
A care homes in Aberdeen is among 15 around Scotland currently preparing to compete in their own version of the Olympics.

With just weeks to go before the Tokyo 2020 games start, Renaissance Care homes will be facing against each other in five specially designed sports.

As well as trying to land the most punches on boxing pads, they are substituting a bean bag for a shot put, and recording who can complete the most 400m stints in July either on foot or by wheelchair.

The other sports include their own version of Olympic golf in a nine-hole pitch and putt, and seated volleyball using a balloon.

Elsie Connell, 87, who lives at Renaissance Care Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don, said: “I would have never thought I would be boxing at this age, but after trying it, I am really enjoying it and have seen some improvement already.”

80-year-old Margaret McNicol and Deputy Manager Rachael Hope wearing Team Jesmond t-shirts.

She added: “It’s great to be up and moving and all having a good laugh together – we are one big team here, so we’ve all been supporting each other, although a bit of competitive spirit has been keeping us all very motivated.”

Residents going for gold

Residents have been in training throughout June before the opening ceremonies held at each home.

They will compete throughout July before a closing ceremony at the end of the month.

Elsie added: “I can’t wait for the competition and closing ceremonies – I’m going for gold.”

Renaissance Care operations director, Yvonne Mackenzie, said holding their own version of the Olympics “felt like the perfect way to bring everyone together”.

She said: “Encouraging physical activity for our residents is extremely important and we really wanted to create something fun that would get everyone involved.

“The residents across each of the homes have been enjoying the training and we have already seen a great lift in spirits as they get in touch with their competitive side.”

