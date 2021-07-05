Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire village ‘not-spot’ connected to 4G for first time

By Craig Munro
July 5, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The new 4G mast at Collieston. Picture from Grayling
A mobile connectivity blindspot in an Aberdeenshire village that caused problems for residents and emergency services has been fixed after a new mast was installed.

Locals in Collieston have previously struggled to make calls and access the internet as the coastal village’s location made it a 4G ‘not-spot’.

However, a partnership between EE, the Scottish Futures Trust, WHP Telecoms and the Scottish Government has delivered a mast that ensures coverage across the area for the first time.

The new site, part of the government’s £28.75 million Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) programme, will make a difference to homes, businesses and visitors in the area, as well as services such as the coastguard and Mountain Rescue.

Chairman of Collieston Heritage Community Group Michael Earlam said: “This new EE mobile mast in Collieston has increased the village’s connectivity tremendously.

“As Chair of the Harbour Heritage Group and as a local businessman, this new mobile connectivity has made a fantastic improvement to how we live day to day and allows you to run your business from home effortlessly during this pandemic.”

Chair of Collieston Heritage Community Group Michael Earlam. Picture from Grayling

He added: “Because of poor mobile coverage I was unable to make calls or get online easily, I even had to access my WiFi via the router.

“Now we have better connectivity at home, throughout the village and right down to the harbour area.”

The S4GI programme is anticipated to have delivered up to 55 masts by the summer of 2023, including those supporting the Emergency Services Network roll-out.

Kate Forbes, cabinet secretary for finance and the economy, said: “Our £28.75 million S4GI mobile infrastructure programme continues to connect more people and businesses for the first time and it’s great to see Collieston now benefitting from this roll-out.

“Through better connectivity, this network will help renew and stimulate regional economic and social growth in the north-east of Scotland, revitalising agriculture, fishing and tourism sectors, while improving working and home life for Scottish citizens impacted by this current pandemic.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.