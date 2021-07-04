Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian has announced more drop-in clinics in Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
July 4, 2021, 5:36 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
People in care homes to be offered a third jab

NHS Grampian has announced several new drop-in clinics as health officials seek to boost the vaccine roll-out.

Anyone over the age of 18 waiting to receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine can attend one of the drop-in clinics without an appointment.

At her briefing on Friday July 2, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government were providing a funding boost of £380 million to help cover the cost of PPE, Test and Protect and the vaccination programme.

It was also announced that all mainland health boards would offer drop-in clinics.

Ms Sturgeon explained: “We are trying to make this as easy and accessible as possible – you can turn up at a centre, or keep your scheduled appointment.”

She added that the success of the vaccination programme had helped prevent another lockdown as cases continue to rise.

There has been a spike in cases in NHS Grampian, which recorded 322 positive cases on Friday July 2 – the highest figure reported in a day for the area.

Stonehaven in particular has seen a surge in cases which has resulted in a number of businesses closing.

Most recently, it has been reported that five members of staff from a supermarket in Aberdeen are currently self-isolating after receiving positive Covid tests.

Drop-in clinics

On Monday July 5, Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10 there will be drop in sessions at the P&J Live between 1.30pm and 6pm. These are also open to anyone waiting on their second dose of the vaccine if they received their first dose eight weeks ago.

The other sessions are only available for those over 18 and waiting for their first dose of the vaccine. The times and locations are as follows:

  • Tuesday July 6, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) St George’s Church, Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
  • Wednesday July 7, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) Masjid Alhikmah Mosque and Community Centre, 41 Nelson Street.
  • Friday July 9, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm), Inchgarth Community Centre, Aboyne Place Garthdee.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.