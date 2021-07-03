Woman ransacked flat and left bloody handprints smeared on walls and furniture

A woman broke into a flat, causing almost £10,000 worth of damage and leaving bloody handprints smeared all over the walls and furniture.

Kirstin Murison used a paving slab to smash her way into the ground floor flat on Whitehall Place.

The 34-year-old, who had a cut on her arm, then left a trail of blood throughout the property as she went from room to room emptying drawers and leaving items scattered across the floor.

Forensic experts were not short of evidence to work with, and were able to match DNA from the blood to Murison, who had taken Xanax and claimed to have no memory of the incident.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On May 22, police attended at the locus having received a report that it had been broken into.

“On arrival, they saw that a bedroom window had been smashed and there were blood-stained handprints on the curtains.

“All rooms had been entered, with drawers emptied and clothing strewn on the floor.

“There were bloody handprints smeared along most of the walls, surfaces and furniture.”

Accused stole deodorant and boots

A large paving slab was found in the bedroom, thought to have been used to smash the window.

Despite the chaos left behind, which included blood on the jagged edges of the broken window, the owner, who was not there at the time, confirmed the only missing item was a spare set of keys.

Ms Ward said: “DNA analysis of the blood provided a match to the accused.”

She added the cost of repairing the damage was £9,224, which was covered by insurance.

Earlier that night, Murison had been drinking at the home of a friend, but left after he fell asleep, taking with her a bizarre list of items which she then left strewn across a nearby garden.

The items she stole from his address on Whitehall Place included:

Two jackets

Aftershaves

Deodorants

A razor

Razor blades

A pair of boots

All the items were recovered by police from the garden.

Murison had taken Xanax

Murison pled guilty to charges of theft and theft by housebreaking.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had little recollection after meeting the man and drinking at his home.

She explained Murison had taken Xanax, which she described as a “very strong American sleeping tablet”.

The solicitor added: “Since this occurred, she has not made any further appearances in court.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered Murison, of Bonnyview Place, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 12 months and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.