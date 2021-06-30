Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning a staycation? Here’s some of the UK’s wettest cities

By Lauren Robertson
June 30, 2021, 12:11 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen has - perhaps unsurprisingly - been named one of the UK's wettest cities
So you’ve packed your shorts and shades for this year’s summer holiday in the UK, but what about your brolly?

ShowersToYou.co.uk has compiled a survey of the wettest cities in the UK using data from the Met Office.

It uses average monthly rainfall and average number of wet days per month to decide the winners, or losers, you decide.

With the rise of staycations, this information is more valuable than ever before – and unfortunately, even those staying at home in the north-east are likely to get a soaking.

Aberdeen is one of only two Scottish cities to have made it onto the list.

Heavy rain in Peterculter next to the Rob Roy Statue last May. Picture: Scott Baxter

At number 13 on the list, the survey states that an average of 2.6ins of rain fall in the city per month.

Over a third of the month is made up of rainy days, with 11.6 days per month.

With the flooding seen in the area in recent years, the ranking doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Glasgow was far above the Granite City, making it to the number two spot with an average of 3.6ins of rain per month and 14.2 wet days.

Making it to the top spot was Cardiff, with 3.7ins of rain on average per month.

However, their number of rainy days is not much higher than Aberdeen’s, with and average of 12.4.

Also on the higher end of the list are popular tourist spots Blackpool, Belfast and Bournemouth.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.