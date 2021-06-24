Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schoolboys filmed top hypnotherapist touching himself in car

By David McPhee
June 24, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Gary Sutherland leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A top Aberdeen hypnotherapist was filmed carrying out a sex act on himself by two schoolboys.

The youngsters spotted Gary Sutherland – whose business Reset Hypnotherapy states he can help clients tackle addiction or bad habits – touching himself as they made their way home from Harlaw Academy last month.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how one of the teenagers noticed what the 59-year old was doing and captured video footage on his mobile phone.

Upon noticing he was being filmed, Sutherland fled the scene in his car.

However, the pupils passed the footage on to the police, who were able to quickly identify Sutherland and trace him to his home address.

Following the case, the dad-of-two – who has given talks and lectures to some of the north-east’s biggest firms – spoke of his embarrassment.

He said: “I’m ashamed, remorseful and it has ruined my life.”

Accused was ‘touching himself under a  blanket’

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court the incident happened on May 10 last month.

He said: “The two boys were walking their normal route home from school.

“As they approached Broomhill Road they noticed a white Audi vehicle parked there and they saw that the accused was inside the vehicle touching himself under a blanket covering his lap.

“One of the boys thereafter began filming and the accused noticed this and removed his hand from under the blanket and quickly drove off.

“The boy then informed his mother of the incident and she contacted police.

“Extensive enquiries were then carried out and police later attended at the accused’s home address and traced him within.

“They identified him as being the same male captured on the phone footage provided by the boy.”

Mr Middleton added that upon being taken into custody Sutherland initially denied the charges against him.

He pleaded guilty at ‘earliest opportunity’

Defence solicitor John Hardie said Sutherland has “no relevant previous convictions” and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity to the charge of causing a person to be present while engaging in sexual activity.

It is understood he was not charged with exposing himself because the act took place under a blanket.

Sheriff Margaret deferred sentencing on Sutherland, of Great Western Road, Aberdeen, in order for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

She also will also be subject to notification requirements under the sex offenders register.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.