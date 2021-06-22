Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Supermarket worker avoids jail over sexual video sent to child from Morrisons toilet

By Danny McKay
June 22, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Henry Cole leaving court.
Henry Cole leaving court.

A supermarket worker, sacked after sending a 13-year-old a sexual video from Morrisons toilets, has avoided a jail sentence.

Henry Cole sent sickening sexual messages, images and video to two different children on Snapchat.

He told one 13-year-old he wanted to have sex with her on the bonnet of his car, and sent her an explicit video of himself in the toilets of Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead, where he worked at the time.

And Cole, 21, who was also arrested at the supermarket, has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the matter.

Cole lost job but not his freedom

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said his client had no previous convictions.

He added: “The commission of this offending has impacted heavily in as much as he’s lost his employment and no longer plays rugby.

“People have isolated themselves from him. A restriction of liberty order may increase the isolation.”

Mr Flowerdew said court-ordered social work indicated there was an “educational path” available in terms of sentencing.

Cole, of South Mains of Birness, Ellon, admitted coercing a 13-year-old into looking at a sexual image and communicating indecently with her.

And he also admitted a second charge, of intentionally sending a sexual written communication to a 13-year-old girl, intentionally cause her to look at a sexual image.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Cole a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.

Girl, 13, ‘disgusted’ by image from Cole

He imposed two years of supervision and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for the same period.

Cole was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson previously told the court Cole first sent a Snapchat message to a 13-year-old girl at 9pm on June 20 last year, stating he was “in bed and bored”.

He sent an image of his bare upper body along with the comment “I’m in bed bored help me”, followed by another image of his genitals.

Mr Neilson said: “The complainer felt disgusted by this. She took a screenshot of both images to show an adult.

“The accused blocked her as a result.”

On the same day, Cole also added and began messaging another 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, putting “X”s on his messages.

Child ‘felt pressured’ into sending pictures

He also sent her an image of his genitals while sitting on his bed.

Mr Neilson said: “In the afternoon of June 21, the accused sent further Snapchat messages to the complainer saying he was alone at work.”

Cole then sent the child an explicit image and a video of him engaging in sexual activity “while he was in the toilets at Morrisons supermarket”, which was his place of work at the time.

He then sent two further similar videos around 11pm when he was in bed.

Cole asked the child to send him sexual images of herself, which she did, and when he repeated his requests she “felt pressured into sending more pictures”.

When Cole asked her to send him a sexual video of herself she refused.

Mr Neilson said: “Around two or three days later, the accused sent her a message saying he wanted to have sex with her on the bonnet of his car.

“She said she did not want to do this.”

He then sent her another image of his genitals.

The fiscal depute added: “In the evening of August 4 2020, the accused was arrested at Morrisons, Queen Street, Peterhead.”

