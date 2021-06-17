Missing Aberdeen man Lee Munro found By Lauren Taylor June 17, 2021, 9:13 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm A man has been found dead after a multi-agency search early this morning. A man reported missing from Aberdeen in the early hours of this morning has been traced. Lee Munro was last seen as 12.45am today within the city, and police were appealing for information. The police have now announced that the 21-year-old has been traced and have thanked the public for sharing their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.