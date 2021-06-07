Taco Bell drive-thru opens today in Aberdeen – with special offer for first customers

Taco Bell drive-thru in Aberdeen will open on Monday, and its first customers will receive a special treat.

The first 100 people to visit the restaurant after it opens up at 10.30am will enjoy free cinnamon twists.

The drive-thru and 32-seat restaurant, which will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm, follows on from the popular branch located on the city’s Union Street.

Plans had initially been lodged by the Mexican food proprietor back in 2019 and subsequently approved by council bosses last year.

Head of marketing Lucy Dee said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the drive-thru to Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.”

Now with eight Scotland locations under their belt, The Adil Group has no plans for slowing down . They will be adding more sites before the year’s end.

Chief executive Raja Adil added: “I am absolutely delighted to land another location in Scotland. With the success of our current Aberdeen store in Union Street it’s exciting to be able to now bring the drive thru platform as well as more home delivery and exciting options to more areas in Aberdeen.”