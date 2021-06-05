Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland fan in court after tooting horn on Union Street to celebrate Euro 2020 qualification

By Kathryn Wylie
June 5, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Sean Cahill leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sean Cahill leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An “overly-exuberant” Scotland fan who celebrated his team’s Euro 2020 qualification by driving up Union Street tooting his horn has ended up in court.

Sean Cahill was so overjoyed by his team’s performance he got behind the wheel of a car – even though he didn’t have a licence.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he’d previously been banned from driving and even though that disqualification had expired he hadn’t reapplied for his driving licence.

After the tense penalty shoot-out ended in success on November 12, the 24-year-old got in the car and drove into the centre of Aberdeen.

‘An over-exuberant celebration’

At around 10.30pm police spotted him repeatedly sounding his horn around the Union Street, Chapel Street and Bridge Street areas.

Cahill’s defence agent Gregor Kelly suggested he had gotten carried away in an “over-exuberant celebration”, to which Sheriff Ian Duguid QC replied: “He wouldn’t be alone, then.”

Mr Kelly added: “This was the night Scotland qualified for the Euros and he was out tooting his horn down Union Street.

“He had not reapplied for his licence. This was an oversight on his part, but he appreciates there are rules and ramifications.”

Scotland's players celebrate after David Marshall saves Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty to send Scotland to the Euros.
Scotland’s players celebrate after David Marshall’s penalty save sends Scotland to the Euros.

It took Steve Clarke’s men 120 minutes and a tense penalty shoot-out to beat Serbia in Belgrade, and in doing so qualify for the side’s first major championship in 23 years.

Cahill’s noisy celebration alerted police to the fact he was behind the wheel without a valid licence.

Sentencing

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC told him: “I will take into account the occasion on which you were stopped, although that doesn’t mitigate the offence.”

Cahill, of Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen, was fined £100, reduced from £150 in light of his guilty plea, and banned from the road for a further six months.

 

 

