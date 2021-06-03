Skateboard designer posts about week of zero sales to tackle ‘facade of success’ on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Skateboard designer posts about week of zero sales to tackle ‘facade of success’ on social media

By Ben Hendry
June 3, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Pictured is Gary Kemp of Doric Skateboards at his stall at Curated Aberdeen, a new market set up inside the Bon Accord Centre.
An independent trader has publicly declared that he had a week of zero sales to encourage people to be more honest on social media.

Gary Kemp, who runs Doric Skateboards, fears that it has become taboo for business owners to admit to any failings online.

The entrepreneur behind Doric Skateboards is now keen to challenge the “facade of success” many people present to the world – both in their business and personal lives.

So this week, the straight-talking Aberdonian decided to tell his followers on Instagram that his online store had gone eight days without a sale.

‘I wanted to be honest’

He said: “Everyone is desperate to tell everyone how sold out they are, and how successfully everything is going.

“My main point was to help people not to feel terrible if they are having a bad week.

“Social media is like that, it makes people feel anxious about their lack of success.

“I wanted to be honest and share my mistakes and fears.”

Pictured is Gary Kemp of Doric Skateboards at his stall at Curated Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns

Speaking to us as he prepared his stall at the new Curated Aberdeen indoor market, which will open tomorrow, Gary told of his distaste for the vision of success presented by films like Wolf of Wall Street.

He said: “Many small businesses will compare themselves unfairly, and should remember they are a person and what they offer is unique.

“People are coming to you because of your personality or character, or your integrity.”

The message Gary posted on Instagram

Creative urge

Gary works in the energy industry, as a project co-ordinator with Optimus Aberdeen.

This is his fifth year running Doric Skateboards, after getting back into the hobby later in life.

The 44-year-old said: “I was craving something to do, and wanted to learn a new skill, so I started this small brand.

“I wanted to make something that celebrates the north-east, as I think we can be a bit down on ourselves.

“I have worked with a lot of talented artists who I didn’t even know existed.”

Among the Doric Skateboards range are boards featuring the image of butteries, Annie Lennox designs and various items of apparel involving retro Bon Accord juice bottles.

Gary added: “Everything we do touches on life in the north-east.”

