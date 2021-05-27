Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fears John Lewis ‘domino effect’ could mean end for Aberdeen’s flagship M&S

By Jamie Hall
May 27, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
M&S has announced plans to shut 30 of its stores.
M&S has announced plans to shut 30 of its stores.

A north-east MSP has called for an “urgent” meeting with directors of M&S after the chain announced plans to close at least 30 stores.

On Wednesday the high street giant announced it would look to close the stores and “restructure” around 70 others after recording huge losses over the last financial year.

The announcement sparked concern that Aberdeen’s city centre could be in line for another severe blow, following the recent closures of Debenhams and John Lewis.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said he was “deeply concerned”, particularly over the potential loss of the M&S on St Nicholas Street.

The former Aberdeen City Council co-leader has asked directors for a meeting in a bid to safeguard the future of the store.

Loss of store would be ‘catastrophic’

“It would be absolutely catastrophic for our city if M&S was to close which is why I have sought an urgent meeting with the retailer’s representatives,” he said.

North-east regional MSP Douglas Lumsden.

“St Nicholas Street has been the home of M&S since 1944 making it one of Aberdeen’s longest serving retailers – it forms the heartbeat of our city centre.

“The news about John Lewis and Debenhams rocked Aberdeen and we can’t allow a domino effect to happen on our high street.

“I will do everything I can to get some answers from M&S because I’m deeply concerned by this announcement.

“It’s unthinkable to imagine Aberdeen without a flagship M&S store which is why clarity must be given for the sake of staff – livelihoods depend on this.”

Closures ‘to take place over several years’

M&S recorded a pre-tax loss of more than £200 million over the last financial year after its stores were affected by lockdown restrictions, leading to the decision to close and restructure stores nationwide.

The chain has nine branches in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. It is not yet known which ones will be affected.

A spokeswoman for M&S said: “The information provided to the market in our results refers to a long-term programme, which will last over several years.

“We haven’t made any announcements about any specific stores.

“We welcome Douglas Lumsden MSP making contact and will be in touch with more background on our wider strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.