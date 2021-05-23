Aberdeen man admits sending messages describing ‘fantasy’ with little boy

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen man has admitted sending vile messages describing sexual activities with young boys during what was described as a “misjudged fantasy chat”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that Steven Pitt, 32, had been in a “low emotional state” during lockdown.

Pitt appeared in the dock where he pled guilty to communicating indecently by sending messages to a man describing sexual activities with children on June 27 last year.

‘Conversation turned sexual’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court Pitt and the man became acquainted with each other through a mutal friend and prior to the incident on June 27 had previously briefly exchanged messages on Facebook.

Ms Kerr said: “On June 27 the witness was in his home address when he received messages from the accused.”

Further messages were exchanges and the conversation “turned sexual.”

The pair then began chatting on What’s App, when the man asked Pitt what his preferences were.

Ms Kerr said Pitt sent a message saying: “I would be lying if I did not want a little boy, but this goes nowhere. Trust.”

‘Concern over content of messages’

Pitt sent further messages, and the court was told the other man “made it clear” to Pitt he was not attracted to children.

The messages continued and Ms Kerr said: “The witness became increasingly concerned regarding the content. He thought the accused may be talking about a child he had access to.”

She added: “He asked the accused if he had ever carried out such acts, he said no.”

The man went on to report the conversation to the police.

‘Low emotional state’

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had been in a “low emotional state during lockdown” and that he had been drinking a lot.

He said: “He felt he had perhaps a romantic connection with this man. It was misjudged fantasy chat. He made it clear he would not be acting on it.”

Sheriff Janys Scott told Pitt, whose address was given in court papers as Holburn Street, Aberdeen, that his sentence would be deferred until July and that he would be subject to the notification requirements of the sex offences act.