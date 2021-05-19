Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drop-in vaccination clinic opens in Tillydrone

By David Walker
May 19, 2021, 8:17 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Tillydrone Hub will be hosting the vaccine clinic
A drop-in vaccination clinic is open today in Tillydrone.

NHS Grampian announced that they are offering drop-in appointments to anyone aged 40 and over at their community clinic at Tillydrone Hub.

Anyone in that age bracket who lives in the area and who has not had their first dose is welcome to attend.

The clinic is open between noon and 5pm, and you must wear a face-covering when at the Hub.

A statement from NHS Grampian added: “We will be managing numbers carefully to keep everyone safe and socially distant, so please be prepared to wait, or be asked to come back at another time if the clinic is particularly busy.

“Thank you to the Hub for hosting this clinic and helping us offer a vaccine to as many people as possible.”

People aged between 30 and 39 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have started to receive appointments to get their Covid vaccine.

In Moray, most over 18s have either received their first dose or have been invited to get it.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.