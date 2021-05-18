Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dozens line the streets to say final farewell to ‘Anxiety Bloke’ Bradley Allan

By Denny Andonova
May 18, 2021, 3:21 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Funeral of Bradley Allan, the Anxiety Bloke, passes mourners lining the Beach Boulevard
Dozens of people lined the streets of the Granite City on Tuesday to say a final farewell to the man with a “heart of gold” Bradley Allan.

The inspirational Aberdeen dad, who was known to many in the north-east as the “Anxiety Bloke”, died on May 9.

A funeral cortege took Mr Allan for his final journey from Cameron Road to Beach Boulevard at 1.55pm on Tuesday.

Bradley Allan
Bradley Allan at a Supercar Scotland event in Inverurie in 2014.

Dozens of mourners stood along the route to applaud and pay their respects as the hearse passed.

The car and gym enthusiast has been hailed as an “inspiration” for speaking openly about his brave battle with anxiety and and offering help and advice to others in similar situations.

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes have poured over social media in the last two weeks to celebrate Mr Allan for helping many through his Facebook page the “Anxiety Bloke” and his book of the same name.

Funeral of Bradley Allan, the Anxiety Bloke, passes mourners lining the Beach Boulevard. Picture: Wullie Marr

Mr Allan’s heartbroken son, Brandon Allan Meister, led the tributes on May 9, posting: “My dad, my best friend, my idol.

“I am totally heartbroken and in shock at even writing this. Sadly my best friend gained a place in heaven this morning.

“I don’t need to write paragraph upon paragraph telling everyone about our bond, everyone knew how close we were and how much we both mean to each other.

“I’m so proud of how much we achieved together and I will never ever be able to repay you for everything you have taught me.

“I love you so much dad. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

Funeral of Bradley Allan, the Anxiety Bloke, passes mourners lining the Beach Boulevard. Picture: Wullie Marr

Dozens of people offered up their condolences on social media this morning.

Ruaírc Ní Poílín wrote: “Oh Bradley I can’t believe it, I heard this morning and I feel like I’ve lost a friend. My heart is so heavy. All my love to you and your family. R. I. P you will never be forgotten.”

Another posted: “I’m so incredibly sad to hear of Bradley passing away. He was a great guy and I have so many happy memories of him from working together at Blu Bar. Thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends.”

Fran Mitchell was one of many to thank Mr Allan for raising awareness and helping others with their own struggles over the years.

She said: “My thoughts are very much with the young man, his family, and his friends. Total respect to the guy for his influence on mental health. Have a safe journey to the other side Sir, sleep easy. And thank you for your dedication to raising mental health awareness.”

For anyone who couldn’t attend the funeral, an event will be organised at a future date to celebrate Mr Allan.

