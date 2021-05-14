Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Unusual infections’ detected in patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

By David Walker
May 14, 2021, 8:12 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Royal Aberdeen Childrens Hospital
A small number of unusual infections have been detected in patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

NHS Grampian confirmed that they had found the infections in a few of the kids that they are treating at the hospital.

The health board is investigating whether there is a link to the hospital environment.

Patients are still being treated as normal, although a small number of delays may be expected as some processes are changed in the hospital.

An NHS Grampian spokesman confirmed that they were taking lots of precautions as they investigate the infections.

He said: “We have identified a small number of unusual infections in patients treated at RACH. While we investigate the causes of this – and whether or not there is a link to the hospital environment – we are taking a very precautionary approach.

“This means we are changing some of our processes in theatres and considering the relocation of some procedures.

“This may lead to a delay for a very small number of patients, for which we apologise.

“We are communicating directly with both patients and staff about this. RACH continues to admit and treat patients as normal.”

The RACH is the main facility for children up to the age of 16, with parents and kids often travelling from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The hospital provides a comprehensive range of paediatric services, covering all aspects of inpatient, outpatient and day-case care.

