‘Unusual infections’ detected in patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

A small number of unusual infections have been detected in patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

NHS Grampian confirmed that they had found the infections in a few of the kids that they are treating at the hospital.

The health board is investigating whether there is a link to the hospital environment.

Patients are still being treated as normal, although a small number of delays may be expected as some processes are changed in the hospital.

An NHS Grampian spokesman confirmed that they were taking lots of precautions as they investigate the infections.

He said: “We have identified a small number of unusual infections in patients treated at RACH. While we investigate the causes of this – and whether or not there is a link to the hospital environment – we are taking a very precautionary approach.

“This means we are changing some of our processes in theatres and considering the relocation of some procedures.

“This may lead to a delay for a very small number of patients, for which we apologise.

“We are communicating directly with both patients and staff about this. RACH continues to admit and treat patients as normal.”

The RACH is the main facility for children up to the age of 16, with parents and kids often travelling from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The hospital provides a comprehensive range of paediatric services, covering all aspects of inpatient, outpatient and day-case care.