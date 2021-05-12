Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport urges taxi zone rethink over security fears

By Jamie Hall
May 12, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Taxis at Aberdeen International Airport.
Taxis at Aberdeen International Airport.

Airport chiefs have urged council bosses to rethink proposals to change taxi zones in Aberdeen over security fears.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee will next week discuss plans to abolish the current zoning system and introduce one licence covering the whole local authority area.

Council staff carried out a public consultation earlier this year, with 101 of 149 responses in favour of the proposal.

However, senior staff at Aberdeen International Airport fear the change could “compromise high levels of site-specific safety and security measures”.

The airport operates a “risk-based management system” which requires all drivers accessing the inner forecourt to be registered.

Mark Beveridge, the airport’s managing director, wrote to licensing committee convener John Reynolds outlining their fears.

Changes ‘will compromise security’

He said: “Our main concern is the policy change will compromise our high levels of site-specific safety and security measures.

“Our risk-based management system, known as SEMS, outlines measures to have all known suppliers accessing the inner forecourt including the taxi fleet.

“It is key for the airport to retain the dedicated fleet on this basis.”

He added: “In addition to controlling access, each airport driver signs up to airport-specific terms and conditions – in addition to those that are part of obtaining a local taxi license.

“This includes the airport’s security procedures such as reporting unattended luggage and vehicles and awareness of suspicious passengers.

“If all other taxis were to access the airport, it would be insisted they would need to also sign up to these terms and conditions along with the existing fleet.

“This would cause additional work and costs from AIAL’s perspective.”

Mr Beveridge also expressed concerns over the impact of drivers servicing the heliports close to the airport.

‘Detrimental impact’ on passengers

It is feared the loss of a “dedicated fleet” of taxis could lead to increased waiting times for those arriving in Aberdeen.

During peak times, up to 500 passengers can arrive at the airport within 30 minutes of each other.

Mr Beveridge added the loss of specific airport taxis would have a “detrimental impact” on passengers.

Concerns were also expressed in the responses to the public consultation, with taxi driver Derek McBride claiming the move would lead to “anarchy” with drivers arguing over fares.

Others expressed fears the airport rank could be “abandoned” in the evenings in favour of the busier city centre.

A report on the issue, which will go before the licensing committee next week, reads: “It should be noted however that the rank at the airport is a private rank and access to it would remain in the control of the airport, as is the case for the rank at the railway station.

“It would be within their remit to require availability of vehicles at certain times as part of the conditions of access to the rank.”

Councillors will be asked to approve the changes to the policy in principle, with a further report to come back to a future committee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.