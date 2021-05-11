Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North East Now: Entrepreneur strikes gold with new sports marketing agency

By Karla Sinclair
May 11, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Cameron Wilson, MotionSport managing director
Cameron Wilson, MotionSport managing director

An entrepreneur from the north-east has been commended by sportspeople across the UK since launching his own agency earlier this year.

Cameron Wilson, from Dyce, established MotionSport in February after deciding to take his passion for sport and providing support for those in the industry to the next level.

In less than three months the brand has grown immensely, featuring on GiveMeSport and Sky Sports.

It has also been mentioned on various occasions by high-end sportspeople, speaking highly of the business’ ethos, and now has five clients spread across the UK and Europe.

Cameron, 25, said: “MotionSport is Scotland’s first sports marketing agency that offers a subscription-based package to rising professional and established professionals across UK and Europe.

MotionSport was launched in February

“We aim to help athletes with social media management, PR opportunities and sponsorship sourcing, alongside other useful services to boost personal image.

“Essentially, it supports sports people that are looking to go to the next level.”

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, Cameron wants to emphasise that his services are also open to local businesses and members of the north-east public.

This includes helping them get sponsorships and promotion on social media.

Cameron hopes to inspire others to support local businesses in these unprecedented times, as does the North East Now campaign.

The website, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, is encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cameron added: “My main aims of the future would be to support the best of the best within sport and become a household name that everyone thinks of when thinking sports marketing.”

Visit motion-sport.co.uk/home to find out more information.

To find out more about North East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.