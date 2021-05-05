Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Absolute joke’: Aberdeenshire residents react to plans to change bin collections

By Lauren Taylor
May 5, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Councillor Colin Pike
Councillor Colin Pike

Residents have expressed their concerns over news that bin collections across Aberdeenshire will be reduced to every three weeks.

The proposed changes will introduce a third bin to every household in the region in an attempt to encourage recycling.

Aberdeenshire residents already have one bin for landfill waste and one for mixed recycling. These are collected on alternate weeks, meaning each bin is currently being emptied every two weeks.

The local authority believes the current arrangement results in not enough material being recycled.

However, North Kincardine councillor Colin Pike has branded the current waste and recycling system as “dysfunctional” and believes that changing it would make it more confusing for residents.

Mr Pike also fears that reducing the bin collection service in the region may result in an increase in fly-tipping incidents.

Aberdeenshire Council reported a 66% increase in fly-tipping to 1,143 in the 11 months after lockdown compared with the same period before while issuing 11 fines over the last two years.

94% of the 200+ residents who answered our reader poll disagree with the plans to change bin collections. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the proposed changes.

Residents react

Some expressed concerns that the system already in place is not enough for larger families and those with small children.

Lee Bell wrote: “We cannot recycle anymore than we do, with a family of five I am already taking bin bags in my car to dispose of because our bins are full after one week, this is crazy now!!!”

A number of people posted that they believe this new system will not encourage recycling, explaining that they already do their best to recycle what they can yet their bins are still full.

However, some have written that they believe it will help promote recycling.

Shirley Cruickshank wrote: “Suits me, I try to have as little waste as possible. My black bin only goes out every 4 weeks, my food pod is never even half full, and my recycle bin is the only one that needs emptying. I think its good if it encourages people to think about what goes in their recycle bin. Way too much recyclable stuff gets chucked in black bins just now.”

Others who already have this system in place have tried encouraging worried residents.

Stephie Johnston explained: “You get used to it people. Makes you recycle more. We’ve been doing it in Mintlaw for well over a year.”

Meanwhile, some residents are worried that reduced services will result in more fly-tipping incidents in the area.

Paul Kennedy posted: “Absolute joke and you can’t even just turn up at recycling centre without booking which is madness. Fly-tipping will increase dramatically unfortunately.”

Some residents think that having three bins will help to divide the waste, however, believe there should be changes made to the recycling centre to compensate.

Jim Goodfellow wrote: “This is fine but the number of restricted visits to recycling centres needs to be increased.”

This controversial system was suggested in 2019. The council originally applied to Zero Waste Scotland for funding, however, the application was declined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.