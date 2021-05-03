‘I’ve never seen Aberdeen so busy’: Huge queues form first weekend of shops reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I’ve never seen Aberdeen so busy’: Huge queues form first weekend of shops reopening

By David Walker
May 3, 2021, 11:53 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
queues
Queues in Aberdeen

Aberdeen city centre was abuzz with people over the weekend as lockdown restrictions eased across the region and queues built up.

Shops, pubs, and cafes enjoyed their first weekend of sales this year, and local residents and tourists alike were given more freedom than before.

Union Street was busy throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, with queues outside Primark snaking down the thoroughfare from opening until closing time.

Most of the restaurants and bars with outside seating areas were booked out as well, with revellers not letting the intermittent rain and wind affect their socialising.

Queues on Union Street

Union Square was also full of shoppers, with queues forming early doors outside of the main complex, as the centre made sure to limit the numbers entering and exiting at all times.

Heavy traffic was also reported throughout Aberdeen city centre, as queues of vehicles trying to get into Union Square car park were spotted on Market Street.

Queues at Union Square

On social media, some residents enjoyed seeing the place so busy once again, with the streets being so quiet this year so far.

Stephen Leiper, who captured pictures of some of the queues, remarked: “I’ve never seen Aberdeen so busy.”

Another person added: “We had a lovely day in Aberdeen! Parked at Union Square no problem at 11:45 ish.

“Brilliant to see the shops full of life and people again! Great lunch at Molly’s on Market Street. Well done to everyone in retail and hospitality for the welcome back!”

Covid restrictions

Covid restrictions were eased last Monday, allowing shops, gyms, and hospitality premises to reopen under strict rules.

Beer gardens were also allowed to invite in customers for the first time this year.

The easing fell on May Bank Holiday weekend, giving people more freedom to shop, socialise and leave their homes to enjoy some fresh air.

https://www.eveningexpress.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/photo-gallery-first-weekend-of-hospitality-in-aberdeen/

 

 

