North East Now: Husband and wife duo produce woodcraft furniture in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen couple has been creating woodcraft products and furniture since starting their own business in lockdown.

Husband and wife John, 56), and Catriona Walker, 54, from Bridge of Don, launched J1W in December last year.

The couple had been eager to make the move for some time and refused to let the coronavirus pandemic tamper with their goals.

Now they design, craft and create bespoke items including resin tables, candle holders, bar stools, bowls and table lamps to suit customers’ specific requirements.

And as a local business owner, Catriona has described the North-East Now campaign as a “welcome addition” to the local area.

North-East Now shines a light on local businesses which have been significantly affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures last March.

The initiative aims to allow people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, pulling together a range of information, directories and blogs to create a one-stop online resource.

Catriona said: “We started our business during the pandemic because we knew shops and retail outlets would be unable to display or purchase our furniture and products. Therefore, we created our online shop.

“Buying from overseas during the pandemic is more costly, and so we try and source our materials locally or from other UK businesses – this means we keep our carbon footprint as low as possible.

“The pandemic has allowed us the time to focus on getting the business well-positioned, knowing our products, building our suppliers list and tailoring our website.

“Social media has been quite busy but we would like more people to visit our website.”

John and Catriona have their own roles to play as part of J1W. John produces the furniture at the couple’s home, while Catriona focuses on promotion, marketing and accounts.

“My husband makes everything at home within the garden workshop, so sometimes space is limited,” Catriona added.

“Our items are not mass-produced, they are handcrafted and the properties of the wood are completely unique.

“The pair of us also try to reuse and recycle as many different parts of our locally sourced wood as possible.

“This means other local businesses can also benefit from us sourcing their products to create our items.

“Utilising hardwoods sourced nearby and finishing them to show off their natural beauty allows us to create items that hopefully give our customers’ homes that warm comforting feeling.”

The north-east is sure to hear more of J1W in the future. And the same goes for the extensive line-up of businesses featured on the North East Now website.

It has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic since launching in June.

Catriona said: “This is a really useful and informative website that is accessible, easy to explore and provides up-to-date information and ideas for the north-east public. As a business, J1W would use this on a regular basis.

“It is definitely a welcome addition to the local area as it is user friendly and provides customers with local information quickly and efficiently.

“It’s more useful to have the information pulled together in this way providing the local area with their own directory.

“We have spotted many other interesting North East Now stories from small, local businesses, one being Spruce Homeware.

“On the back of that, we got in touch with them and are now working in partnership, so this has been a great success for both companies.

“Looking ahead, our main aims for J1W would be to try and reach a wider audience and showcase our products within shops and outlets when restrictions have lifted further.

“We want to create some new furniture designs and work more closely with customers too. And would love the opportunity to work with other small craft businesses and explore how our products might complement theirs.

“John and I hope to progress our business from a cottage type business to moving into a purposed built facility with the potential to hopefully employ people.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

For more information on J1W, visit j1w.co.uk

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot