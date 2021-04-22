Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sandman Signature Aberdeen confirms it will reopen – but next month

By Craig Munro
April 22, 2021, 4:52 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The Sandman Signature hotel in Aberdeen.
The Sandman Signature hotel in Aberdeen.

The Sandman Signature Aberdeen hotel has confirmed it will be reopening to the public – but not until the middle of next month.

The hotel, located near the city’s George Street and Bon Accord shopping centre, has been hosting travellers from overseas while they undergo their Covid quarantine.

While the programme is ongoing there, no other guests  allowed to enter the hotel itself, the Chop Grill & Bar restaurant or the onsite Signature Spa.

That means the hotel will not open alongside many other Scottish hotels when the country’s tourism sector reopens on Monday.

However, the Sandman Signature’s participation in the Covid-19 quarantine programme will come to an end on May 16, and visitors are expected to be welcomed back the following day.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said: “We were approached by the UK Government to assist with the ongoing Covid-19 quarantine programme for traveller arrivals from overseas.

“During this time no other guests are permitted within Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel, our onsite restaurant Chop Grill & Bar or Signature Spa.

“Our participation in the programme will run until the May 16 2021.

“Following that time, we are looking forward to our planned reopening date of the May 17 2021 when our hotel, spa and restaurant will reopen.”

