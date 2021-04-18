Man arrested in connection with alleged Aberdeen assault

Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged Aberdeen assault.

Two police vans and three cars could be seen parked near Abbotswell Road this morning.

Officers remained in the area following reports that a woman was assaulted.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called following a report of an injured woman in the Abbotswell Road area of Aberdeen at around 8am on Sunday, April 18.

“She was taken to hospital and released following treatment.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“The incident was contained within an address and there is no wider threat to the public.”