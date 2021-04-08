Indie stars The Snuts confirm second show in Aberdeen as they battle to top the UK album charts

Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have announced a second show in Aberdeen as they close in on topping the UK album charts.

One of the hottest rising bands in Britain the four piece will headline Tunnels on Tuesday, September 28.

In a rare treat for fans the band will now play the Granite City venue on two consecutive nights as a show 24 hours later at Tunnels on Wednesday, September 29 had already sold out.

The Snuts are on course to this week become the first Scottish band for 14 years to hit number number one in the UK album charts with their debut release W.L.

Their acclaimed album is understood to be winning a tense race with Demi Lovato to top the charts.

If victorious they will become the first Scottish band to debut at number one since The View in 2007 with Hats off to the Buskers.

The two Aberdeen concerts are part of a series of ‘Unplugged with Strings’ shows in September.

The Granite City double header come just days after The Snuts will play three sold out nights at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland on September 20, 21 and 22.

Securing back to back shows from The Snuts is a major coup for Aberdeen venue The Tunnels as the music industry looks to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

Aberdeen / Dundee! Your shows sold out in minutes so here’s two more for you! Aberdeen – https://t.co/qWNC1d5fH0

Dundee – https://t.co/2IO0gzNTcY The rest are selling super fast so be quick! https://t.co/Yta6WkLLMn pic.twitter.com/R5MZNrDxuK — The Snuts (@TheSnuts) April 7, 2021

There have been no live shows for more than a year since the country went into lockdown last March.

The Snuts will play Aberdeen to promote album W.L and have this week released a video for fans’ favourite track ‘Glasgow’.

Directed and filmed by Forest Of Black (Liam Gallager, Foals, Biffy Clyro), the video was shot on a rooftop in Glasgow as the sun closes in on the city’s backdrop.

Singer/guitarist Jack Cochrane said: “Glasgow is such an important track for us.

“It is a love letter to one of the greatest cities in the world.

“For the video we set up our instruments on the top of a building in the city centre and performed to the Glasgow skyline whilst our lyrics ‘I’ll always love the way that you say Glasgow’ were being projected onto one of the most iconic buildings in the city.”

The Snuts will discover on Friday if they have hit the number one spot with the official charts announced from 7pm.

The band took to social media to drum up support insisting they were in a ‘showdown of the ages for the number 1 album spot. Are you with us?’

Today we found out that we are about to embark in the biggest fight of our lives (square go) This Friday the count is in with The Infamous Snuts in a showdown of the ages for the number 1 album spot. Are you with us?https://t.co/SLEqQ0SVlJ#SNUTSFORNUMBER1 pic.twitter.com/k1n4gyIFpk — The Snuts (@TheSnuts) April 5, 2021

In October 2018 the Snuts quickly sold out a headline show at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

Such was the buzz around the West Lothian four piece they had more than one million plays of their raw demos before their debut EP had even been released.

Now they are set to smash into the big time – and Aberdeen fans have an extra opportunity to see them in an intimate venue.

Cochrane said: “W.L. is our lifetime work.

“It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality.

“It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.”

THE SNUTS TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 20201

UNPLUGGED WITH STRINGS

Wed 1st GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (17:30)

Wed 1st GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (20:00) SOLD OUT

Thu 2nd GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (17:30)

Thu 2nd GLASGOW, Oran Mor Auditorium (20:00) SOLD OUT

Tue 7th EDINBURGH, The Caves SOLD OUT

Wed 8th EDINBURGH, The Caves SOLD OUT

Sun 12th MANCHESTER, Blues Kitchen

Mon 13th LEEDS, Wardrobe

Tue 14th KINGSTON, Pryzm

Tue 28th ABERDEEN, Tunnels NEW DATE

Weds 29th ABERDEEN, Tunnels SOLD OUT

Thu 30th DUNDEE, Church SOLD OUT

October 2021

Sun 3rd DUNDEE, Church NEW DATE

September 2021

Mon 20th GLASGOW, Barrowland SOLD OUT

Tues 21st GLASGOW, Barrowland SOLD OUT

Weds 22nd GLASGOW, Barrowland SOLD OUT

October 2021

Sat 16th BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute

Sun 24th DUBLIN, Button Factory SOLD OUT

Mon 25th BELFAST, Empire

Thurs 28th EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange SOLD OUT

November 2021

Tues 2nd EXETER, Phoenix

Weds 3rd CARDIFF, Globe SOLD OUT

Thurs 4th LONDON, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sat 6th DERBY, The Venue

Sun 7th OXFORD, O2 Academy

Mon 8th NORWICH, Waterfront

Sat 13th HULL, Asylum

Sun 14th LEEDS, Stylus SOLD OUT

Mon 15th BRISTOL, Fleece

Thurs 18th MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt SOLD OUT

Fri 19th SHEFFIELD, Leadmill SOLD OUT

Mon 22nd BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

Tues 23rd COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

Weds 24th BLACKPOOL, Waterloo SOLD OUT

Fri 26th MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz SOLD OUT