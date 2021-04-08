Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community rallies to help repair damaged path at Aberdeen beauty spot

By David Proctor
April 8, 2021, 10:52 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
How Lovers Walk looks after the winter floods.
A riverside path popular with walkers will be given a new lease of life after being “ripped apart” by floods.

Lover’s Walk in Peterculter is a half-mile stretch of path which hugs the banks of the River Dee.

After being repeatedly battered by rising water levels a section of the concrete walkway was “ripped apart” leaving nothing but an unpassable ditch.

But Culter Community Council has managed to raise £27,000 after securing a grant from the city council’s common good fund, their own online crowdfunding and donations from individuals.

With the cash in place, civil engineering firm Nicol of Skene has been selected as the contractor for the project to restore the path.

How the repeated winter floods left the path.

The ditch left by the floods will be fixed and replaced by fresh concrete on May 10 leaving a path able to withstand the rising waters of the River Dee.

Peter Brawley from Culter Community Council said: “We have a section of concrete and that was ripped apart by the floods.

“It has all been churned up and has taken away the path. All that is left is a V-shaped ditch.

“There’s been a path here for years. It starts at the heritage centre and goes for around half a mile. It is a beautiful walk.

“We don’t own the land but we do have responsibility for maintaining it so we work with the council and Scottish Water on it.”

The Community Council meeting at Peterculter Parish Church, Peterculter, Aberdeen.

Culter Community Council’s former chairman David Wakefield, who stepped down from the role after more than 30 years earlier this year, will project manage the upgrade work.

He has previously lead a group of volunteers to maintain Lover’s Walk and will be helping out once again to make sure people can enjoy it this summer.

How Lover’s Walk looked before it was damaged by flooding. 

Nicola Window, who is also a member of the community council and is in charge of the online crowdfunder, said the success means the “much-treasured” asset will be around for years to come whatever the weather.

She said: “A lot of effort was made in previous years to maintain the path and the recent flooding completely washed away some of the path.

“It is a much-treasured asset to the community, and we are determined to upgrade it so that future weather events won’t be so destructive, giving access to all users.

“We were so thrilled that the money was raised by the community, through Just Giving, private donations and from the Aberdeen City Council Common good fund.

“It is a great outcome in a very short period of time.”

For more information about the Lover’s Walk restoration project and Culter Community Council visit https://bit.ly/3dzz4Dd

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.