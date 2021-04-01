Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Batman: Staff at Aberdeen care centre get a superhero surprise thanks to Robert Pattinson

By David Walker
April 1, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Robert Pattinson sent a special present to Sue Ryder Dee View Court staff
Staff at an Aberdeen care centre were given a superhero surprise courtesy of Batman star Robert Pattinson.

Members of staff at Sue Ryder Dee View Court were sent a signed poster from the Hollywood actor that praised them for their work throughout the Covid pandemic.

The poster is a promo for the movie which is due out in spring next year and has a special personalised hand-written message for the staff at Dee View Court.

It read: “To all the superheroes who have worked throughout the pandemic at Dee View Court, Sue Ryder Neurological Centre Aberdeen. Best wishes Robert Pattinson.”

Staff at the centre were “thrilled” to receive the “lovely message” from the actor, who also starred in the Twilight series of films.

In an online statement, the charity added: “We already know that our staff are superheroes, so when Batman himself confirms it we can’t help but feel especially proud of how brilliant they are.

“Thank you so much to Robert for this kind gesture, we really appreciate it!”

The new Batman film

Batman falls off his bike during filming in Glasgow

Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader in the latest reboot of the superhero series, which is due in cinemas next year.

Filming has taken place in Glasgow, and was delayed after a cast member tested positive for Covid.

The new movie will be called The Batman, with Pattinson becoming the third actor to play the hero in the last 20 years.

Christian Bale and Ben Affleck have previously donned the tights, to varying degrees of success.

The latest reboot will focus on Batman’s second year as a crime fighter and features the Riddler as the main villain.

[[title]]

[[text]]

