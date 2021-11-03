Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
100 miles in October: Walking challenge raises £68,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

By Daniel Boal
November 3, 2021, 3:55 pm Updated: November 3, 2021, 4:32 pm
Bill Melvin joined by others as they finished their 100-mile walk.

Hundreds of walkers braved last month’s wet and windy conditions as part of a charity walking challenge.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) challenged people across the country to get their steps in and raise much-needed funds.

About 700 people participated throughout the month and a collective £68,000 was raised for the life-saving service.

Tasked with completing 100 miles of exercise throughout the month, participants could run, cycle, swim or even play golf as they raised both funds and awareness for SCAA. 

Collective effort

A dedicated Facebook group was established for challenge participants to share their progress during the month.

It was hoped that running the challenge on social media would provide a new and inclusive method for the public to support SCAA.

From the north-east alone, more than 120 people took on the challenge, pushing themselves to rack up the miles.

A number of participants banded together over the weekend in order to complete the challenge.

Walking a circuit from Bridge of Don down to Fittie and back again until everyone had completed the challenge, 75-year-old Bill Melvin, said: “I thought for the last day of the month why don’t the people taking on the challenge come together.

“People have been able to do anything they want in order to make up the miles for the challenge, be that walk, running or cycling.

“I myself have been playing golf everyday to make up my miles.”

Bill Melvin

Joined by 16 other participants, SCAA representatives and Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse the group managed to complete their challenge with some even exceeding the mileage required.

‘Roaring success’

Alex Gregg, SCAA’s digital marketing and communications manager and co-ordinator of the 100-mile challenge, said:  “The challenge has been a roaring success for SCAA, with the widespread support from participants helping to ensure SCAA is able to continue to keep flying and saving lives in Scotland every day.

“We are so grateful to our challenge participants who have gone above and beyond during October for SCAA.

“Whether you made it to 100 Miles, completed more, or less, thank you for braving the elements and challenging yourself for SCAA; you are all superstars in our eyes and we cannot thank you enough for your ongoing support.”

