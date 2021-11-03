‘Be more Angie – bee kind’: Family and friends bid final farewell to Angela Joss in colourful bee-themed celebration

Family and friends bid a final farewell to mum and campaigner Angela Joss as a bright rainbow painted the sky above Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

Mrs Joss, who was the driving force behind countless projects in the Granite City and a leading light in the lives of many, died suddenly on October 17.

Her death sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends and loved ones of the popular campaigner.

Dozens lined the streets to mourn the loss of the “incredible woman with a heart of gold” as the funeral cortege made its way along the Beach Esplanade towards Hazlehead Crematorium.

The special day of remembering the mum-of-four started with a heartfelt service led by senior project manager at Aberdeen Inspired, Ross Grant, which was also streamed live at the Ballroom.

‘She was a colourful person and she would have loved this’

People from all walks of life gathered at the venue for a “buzzing celebration of life” to commemorate the “wonderful” woman, who was “a friend in sunshine and rain”.

Dressed in colour to reflect Mrs Joss’ beaming personality, her loved ones dried their tears to send her off the way she lived her life – with laughter, positivity and hope.

The “beautiful mother and mentor to many” was remembered by all as a “pillar of strength” for her local community and a devoted, loving “mama bear” to her children.

She was described as a “creative and driven” person who “openly spoke about the broken parts of life” and put her heart and soul into making the world a better place.

Decorated in yellow and black as a token for her love for bees, a display with fairy lights took everybody on a journey through Mrs Joss achievements over the years.

Friends and colleagues also had the chance to read a selection of her poems, turn the pages of her self-published book and become part of her family memories captured in photos.

‘Angela Joss was full of life, full of love and full of soul’

Many took the opportunity to share their stories of Mrs Joss and pay tribute to the woman, who was “full of life, full of love and full of soul” in a sincere message of gratitude and comfort.

Laughter mixed with tears, as people whose lives she had touched recalled the first time they met the “inspirational woman”, who knew how to “make a noise to support others”.

From being the leading force in Aberdeen Inspired to her involvement in the hugely popular Nuart festival, Mrs Joss was as embedded in her community, just as much as the flowers she so tenderly cared for.

She had recently set up her own company Green and Bee, which focused on getting those who may be socially excluded involved with community or eco-friendly projects, such as beekeeping.

Every one of us has the power,

To plant an idea, a tree, a flower.” – Angela Joss

A director of Alcohol and Drug Action, she managed to combine her passions in 2018 by bringing the charity together with Aberdeen Inspired to give recovering addicts the chance to become beekeepers – on the roof of His Majesty’s Theatre.

Mrs Joss – who was also a passionate writer and poet, and supporter of the arts – was also a regular presenter of community radio station Shmu FM.

With the list of projects never seeming to come to an end, the stalwart was hailed as “a force of good and of positive change”, who “always made everyone feel loved and cared for”.

And as the celebration of her life was drawing to an end, everybody pledged to continue her legacy by “bee-ing kind and doing what’s right to make the world a better place”.