Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash on A93 near Drum Castle named

A 43-year-old motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A93 has been named by police.

Richard Alan Smith from Portlethen was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle, east of Banchory, on Monday, October 25 when he collided with a blue Toyota Rav4 car.

Emergency services raced to the scene after the alarm was raised around 2.55pm.

Despite their best efforts, Mr Smith died at the scene.

The 43-year-old is survived by his girlfriend Susan, his parents Colin and Eileen and his siblings Michael, Peter and Lyn.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard.”

Investigations commence

The fatal crash happened between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

A full investigation into the crash is now underway by police, with officers eager to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the crash.

Sergeant Smith added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm.

“Anyone with information can call 101.”